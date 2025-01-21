'Diet Coke Button' Returns to The Oval Office As White House Revamped

Washington: The revamped White House Oval Office will once again feature the Diet Coke button that President Donald Trump used to order sodas during his first term. The famous little red button, hidden inside a wooden box, was reportedly spotted on Trump’s resolute desk after his inauguration ceremony on Monday.

The iconic Oval Office has once again become a stage for history as President Donald Trump steps into his second term with a revamp of the world's most exclusive workspace. From nicely curated portraits to the infamous Diet Coke button, every detail of the office reflects Trump's style, status, and power.

The Oval Office underwent a huge makeover before Trump stepped into the iconic White House.

Trump's aides revealed the revamped space to The Wall Street Journal at around 3:30 pm, giving Americans their first glimpse into the bold changes. The Oval Office's carefully chosen artefacts tell a story of Trump's admiration for transformative leaders.

Donald Trump's 'Diet Coke button,' which is his personal choice, is positioned on the Resolute Desk. The button got a lot of use during Trump's first term for calling his butler with his preferred beverage of choice. Its reappearance is a reminder of Trump's unorthodox approach to the presidency.

White oak and mahogany timbers from the British naval ship HMS Resolute, used to explore the Arctic, form the iconic presidential desk itself. The gold curtains that Trump used during his first term stayed under Biden—and they still remain for Trump 2.0.