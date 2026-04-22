Disaster Averted At Mumbai's CSMT As Locals Halt 120 Metres Apart On Same Track

Mumbai: Panic gripped Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Tuesday afternoon after 2 suburban locals found themselves staring down the same stretch of track. According to reports, the incident, which could have turned into a disastrous rail tragedy in Mumbai, was averted with just 120 metres to spare, after the quick response of the motorman at the controls.

The incident occurred at around 3.18 pm, when a Badlapur-bound local approaching the terminus was unexpectedly routed towards Platform 5 instead of its scheduled Platform 4. Another local, unknown to the incoming train, was already standing stationary on that very line. As the Badlapur service rolled in, the loco pilot noticed the obstruction ahead and, seeing the Internal Home Signal showing red, threw the emergency brakes.

The train shuddered to a halt in time, with commuters on board, many of whom had been returning home during the busy afternoon hours. The gap left between the two sets of carriages was measured at merely 120 metres, a distance that separated routine travel from disaster.

Seconds That Mattered

The people at the station stated that the moment was a tense few seconds as the incoming train slowed sharply before coming to a standstill. The railway officials later confirmed that the internal home signal had been displaying red, which required the motorman to stop. It was this combination of functioning signalling and the pilot’s alertness that prevented a collision.

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As per sources, the error that sent the Badlapur local onto the occupied track is now under scrutiny. Early indications point to either a technical glitch in the routing system or human error in the signal cabin, though the authorities have not confirmed the cause.

The aftermath was felt across the station, and as a safety measure, the operations from Platforms 5 to 8 were suspended immediately after the incident. The railway staff worked for nearly an hour to clear the blockage, reversing the trains and checking the tracks before services could resume.

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During the period of time, thousands of commuters faced delays, with crowds building up on platforms and concourses during one of the busiest stretches of the day. Many took to social media to share videos of the two trains facing one another, expressing relief that the outcome was not worse but frustration at the disruption.