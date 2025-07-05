DJ, Cricket And Booze Near Kedarnath Temple Sparks Outrage, Netizen Call It Unfortunate | Watch

Viral News: A video of people playing cricket near the Kedarnath temple has gone viral, resulting in widespread outrage on social media. The new viral video shared by the Uttarakhand Ekta Manch criticised the act.

DJ, Cricket And Booze Near Kedarnath Temple Sparks Outrage

The post shared on X that read, “In this holy place, everything is happening except devotion to God. Someone is setting up a DJ and turning it into a dance bar, someone is playing cricket, someone is selling liquor, and someone is celebrating their honeymoon. Truly, Hinduism is in danger.”

The viral post also demanded the implementation of the Fifth Schedule to protect religious sites and traditions. It is, however, not clear when the incident happened.

The video was reshared by the other official outlet, which added, “There should be strict action against these people. Kedarnath is a sacred place, and it has some Maryada. Can people play cricket like this in Mecca? Why do we keep silent on such issues?”

The post is getting viral on social media, where netizens are showing their concerns about such activities at the pilgrims' sites.

Kedarnath Temple Viral Video

One user wrote, Unfortunately, most Hindu pilgrimage sites have become tourist and recreational hubs. Sad.”

Another said, “Emotions aside, they might be locals. We can’t expect them to be in constant Bhakti mode.”

A similar sentiment read, “So locals of Kedarnath should stop living life completely?”

Some demanded action “Punish and ban these people. Set an example.”

Others urged calm, “Just let them play. Don’t overreact.”

Why do these activities affect the pilgrims' sites?