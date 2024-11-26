Published 21:56 IST, November 26th 2024
‘Do You Want to See My Homework?’ How Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Won Over His Wife
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang impressed his wife, Lori, during college with a clever homework pitch, predicting his future success as a tech leader and CEO.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently shared the charming story of how he impressed his wife, Lori Huang, during their college days. Speaking at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Mr. Huang recalled using a clever approach to win Lori’s attention while they were both students at Oregon State University, financial daily reported.
At the time, 17-year-old Huang approached 19-year-old Lori and asked, "Do you want to see my homework?" He then proposed a deal: "If you do homework with me every Sunday, I promise you, you will get straight As." This unique tactic not only earned him regular study sessions with Lori but also planted the seeds for their eventual relationship.
Huang also boldly predicted his future success, telling Lori he would become a CEO by the age of 30. True to his word, Huang co-founded Nvidia at the age of 30, a move that would shape the future of technology.
The couple married five years after their initial meeting and went on to raise two children. Their daughter, Madison, now serves as a director of marketing at Nvidia, while their son, Spencer, holds the position of senior product manager.
The Rise of Jensen Huang
Born in Taiwan, Jensen Huang moved to the United States at the age of nine. After earning his undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from Oregon State University in 1984, Huang worked at chip companies LSI Logic and Advanced Micro Devices. He later completed his master’s degree at Stanford University in 1992.
Today, Nvidia is valued at $3.48 trillion, with its shares reaching record highs this year. Huang’s 3.5% equity stake in the company, now worth $122.2 billion, has cemented his position as one of the wealthiest individuals in the tech world. Despite selling $713 million worth of Nvidia stock earlier this year, Huang remains the company’s largest shareholder.
In 1993, Huang co-founded Nvidia, a company that revolutionized the graphics and artificial intelligence industries. Nvidia initially gained prominence for its GeForce GPUs, beloved by gamers for their high performance. Over the years, the company expanded into artificial intelligence, becoming a leader in the tech sector.
