Dramatic Video Captures Small Plane Making Emergency Landing On Pennsylvania Highway | WATCH

Pennsylvania: A dramatic video purportedly from Pennsylvania is widely shared on social media, showing a small plane making a shocking emergency landing on a road. According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday morning, when a small aircraft suddenly landed on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, located in Pennsylvania, bringing traffic to a standstill.

As per the Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around 9.20 am in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 45.6 in Weisenberg Township. On information, the local administration and the emergency teams rushed to the site for a rescue operation.

Reports suggested that the 1995 Commander 114B plane, piloted by a 65-year-old man from Michigan, had taken off from Solberg Airport in New Jersey and was headed to Indiana when the pilot reported mechanical issues. It is claimed that with a nearby airport out of reach, the pilot skillfully landed the plane on the highway, averting any disaster.

Surprisingly, the pilot and his 34-year-old female passenger from New Jersey escaped unharmed. "The guy drove right up the street, right up the street, which was crazy with an airplane," said a witness.

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Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident, which caused the eastbound lanes of I-78 to be closed for about four hours. The traffic was diverted in Berks County, while westbound traffic remained unaffected. The roadway reopened around 1 pm after crews cleared the scene.

The officials stated that the pilot's quick action prevented a more serious outcome. "We're very lucky. This is a residential neighborhood, so this could've been very different if this plane had come down into or on top of a house," said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson, reflecting on a similar incident.

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In the viral video, the plane can be seen making an emergency landing on a busy road, between moving vehicles.