Drunk Man Naps on Electric Wires After Climbing Pole in Andhra's Manyam | Viral Video

Viral News: A viral video shows a drunk man who climbed an electric pole in Andhra Pradesh’s Manyam district and, bizarrely, took a nap on the wires.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, has since gone viral on social media. According to reports, the man climbed the pole and refused to come down despite continuous requests. Alert villagers averted a potential disaster by switching off the power supply by turning off the transformer in time.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Reports state that the man, identified as K. Venkanna, resorted to this act after his mother refused to give him money on New Year’s Eve to buy more liquor.