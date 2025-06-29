Drunk Passenger Misbehaves With Crew on Dubai-Jaipur Flight; Air India Express Files Complaint

New Delhi: A drunk passenger aboard an Air India Express flight from Dubai to Jaipur misbehaved with a female cabin crew member, prompting the airline to file a formal complaint after landing, according to reports.

The incident occurred mid-air on Saturday when the passenger, reportedly intoxicated, acted inappropriately toward a woman crew member. The crew informed airport authorities as soon as the plane landed at Jaipur International Airport, and the police were notified. An investigation is currently underway.

“The airline has submitted a formal complaint. The matter is under investigation by the relevant authorities," a source told ANI. The identity of the accused and specific details of the misconduct have not been released, as the probe continues.

This case follows a similar mid-air disturbance earlier in the week on an Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi. In that incident, another intoxicated passenger reportedly got into a verbal argument with a fellow traveler and allegedly misbehaved with a female crew member by gesturing with his slippers.

Air India's official statement confirmed that the cabin crew observed the altercation and intervened quickly. The affected passenger was moved to a business-class seat, and the unruly individual was handed over to airport security after landing in Delhi.

Both cases highlight growing concerns over passenger behavior during flights. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandates that airlines must take such incidents seriously. Carriers are required to form an internal committee to investigate and, if necessary, take disciplinary action—including placing the offender on India’s no-fly list.

Authorities have urged airlines to maintain strict protocols and ensure swift action to maintain safety and order on board.