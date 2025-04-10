Eagle Snatches PSC Candidate’s Hall Ticket, Returns It Minutes Before Exam

Kasaragod: In a scene straight out of a movie, or perhaps a mythology retelling, a Kerala PSC aspirant's worst nightmare almost came true when an eagle swooped down and snatched his exam hall ticket minutes before the test was to begin. What followed was a bizarre twist of fate that left over 300 candidates and officials at a loss for words.

The incident took place at the Government UP School in Kasaragod district early Thursday morning, just ahead of the 7:30 a.m. Kerala Public Service Commission examination.

The unidentified candidate, who had reached the venue early to revise, had momentarily placed his hall ticket beside him when the eagle made its move. In one swift dive, it snatched the paper in its beak and perched calmly on a window above the parish hall, as stunned aspirants and onlookers froze in disbelief.

Minutes ticked away with tension hanging in the air. With the final bell just moments away and the risk of being barred from the exam looming large, officials confirmed that no hall ticket means no entry, no exceptions. The eagle finally relented. In what many are calling a miraculous moment, it casually dropped the ticket, giving the aspirant a much-needed save.

The young man retrieved the slightly crumpled paper and rushed into the exam hall just in time. His identity remains unknown, as he reportedly avoided speaking to media personnel who gathered outside after the story broke.

A video of the peculiar event has since gone viral on social media platforms. One clip, showing the eagle holding the hall ticket with an almost regal indifference, has garnered thousands of views in hours.

"Even nature doesn't want him to miss the exam," one user joked.

"That eagle just added 10 years to this man’s story bank," another commented.

Was it a mere coincidence or a sign of divine intervention? The internet is divided, but one thing is clear—this will go down as one of the most unforgettable starts to a PSC exam in Kerala's history.

