Ed Sheeran Drops New Single 'Sapphire' Inspired by His India Tour, Fans Can't Stop Talking About It

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran just dropped the music video for ‘Sapphire’ featuring Arijit Singh, on Friday. The vibrant music video, filmed on his tour in India includes a cameo by bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, which has captivated Indian fans.

In an instagram post about the song, he said “The final jigsaw piece for me was getting Arijit on the record,”. He also revealed that this was the album version of the song and he and Arijit have worked on a full Punjabi version which will be released in the coming weeks.

The video, directed by Liam Pethick, begins with Ed and transitions across various locations. In the video, he can be seen exploring India, meeting fans, and even riding in a rickshaw. It also contains scenes of Ed visiting the Bahubali Film Set and enjoying a bit of cricket with kids, sporting a Rajasthan Royals jersey.

The famous clip of Arijit Singh driving Ed on a scooter is also included, along with a short cameo in which Ed and bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan can be seen singing the song.

Netizens React

The video has gone viral on social media, with netizens overjoyed about India’s culture and diversity being represented in the global music scene. SRK’s cameo, Arijit’s Punjabi verse, and Ed singing the chorus in Punjabi. The music video has racked up 5 million views on Youtube.