‘Either UPI or No Payment’: Bengaluru Man Walks Away Without Paying Auto Driver, Internet Reacts

Bengaluru: A social media post by a Bengaluru resident has sparked intense online debate after he admitted to walking away from an autorickshaw ride without paying, simply because the driver refused to accept UPI as a payment method.

The incident was shared on X by a user with the handle ‘@ajayprabhun’ and quickly gained traction, crossing over a million views in a day.

In his post, the man described how, after completing his auto ride, the driver declined to accept UPI and asked for a cash payment instead. The passenger, however, insisted on paying digitally and requested either a QR code or a mobile number to complete the transaction.

As the disagreement escalated, the auto driver reportedly began to pressure the passenger and even tried to make him speak with someone over the phone possibly another person urging him to pay in cash. The commuter refused to engage further, claiming he wouldn't talk to a "random stranger," and finally walked away without paying.

According to the post, the driver challenged the man to leave “if he had the guts” a dare the commuter accepted, exiting without settling the fare.

The post ignited a firestorm of responses online. While a few supported the man’s stance on promoting digital payments, a large number of users criticized his actions, calling them irresponsible and unethical.

“You’re legally required to pay for the ride. The auto driver isn’t legally required to accept UPI. You are not the hero here,” commented one user.

Another wrote, “Harassing poor drivers is the new trend in Digital India, while billionaires get loans waived.”

Critics largely agreed that regardless of payment preference, passengers are obligated to pay for services availed and the availability of UPI is not mandatory for all drivers, especially those operating independently.