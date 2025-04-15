Elderly Man Caught Taking Photos of Woman's Legs at Mount Abu Temple, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: A disturbing incident at the Delvada Jain Temple in Mount Abu has gone viral after an elderly man was caught red-handed secretly photographing a woman’s legs without her consent.

A video showing the confrontation has sparked widespread outrage on social media, prompting calls for action.

This took place when a woman was sitting peacefully in front of the Delvada Temple, waiting for her parents.

An elderly man, who had been observing her, suddenly began taking photos of her legs without her knowledge. The woman, upon realizing what was happening, confronted the man.

In the video, the woman can be heard asking the man why he was taking pictures of her without her consent. At first, he denied any wrongdoing.

However, under further questioning, he reluctantly opened his phone gallery and revealed the photos he had taken. When challenged, he responded dismissively, saying, "Kuch nahi kiya. Lo delete kar diya," which translates to “I've done nothing. Look, I've deleted it.”

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Anurag, who was present during the incident. In his post, Anurag explained the context behind the disturbing encounter. He wrote, “My friend was sitting peacefully in front of the Delvada Jain Temple, Mount Abu, Rajasthan, waiting for her parents, when an older man began staring at her uncomfortably and even clicked a photo of her leg without her consent.”

Anurag went on to speak about the lack of support from others who were present at the temple. Despite the woman’s distress, no one else intervened to help her.

“He deleted the photo when she confronted him, but even then, no one else sitting there stepped in to help her,” Anurag added.

Netizens Outraged

One user wrote, “This happened in a public, spiritual place, borad daylight. And yet, basic respect and safety were nowhere to be found.”

Others demand strict action against the elderly man.

“I request the police department to take immediate strict action against him,” one user urged. Another commented, “This is someone’s husband, someone’s brother, maybe someone’s father. Disgusting that he's so old and still looks at women like this.”