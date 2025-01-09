Elderly Woman Invites Rahul Gandhi Home Over Milkshake, But Forgets Key | VIRAL VIDEO

New Delhi: The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, recently visited a Keventers outlet, where he interacted with visitors and also prepared cold coffee. He held discussions with the co-founders of the popular chain about their business plans and challenges.

"How do you shake up a legacy brand for a new generation and a new market? The young founders of Keventers shared some valuable insights with me recently. Play-fair businesses like Keventers have driven our economic growth for generations. We must do more to support them," Mr. Gandhi said in a post on X, where he shared a video of his visit to the store.

Businesses like Keventers, which have supported our economy for decades, deserve more encouragement, he added.

During the visit, when the staff offered to show him how they make cold coffee, the Congress leader responded, "No, I’ll make it." The video shows him adding milk and ice cream, operating the mixer, and pouring the coffee into Keventers' signature bottle.

One of Keventers' co-founders asks him about his investment plans. He laughs and says, "I'm thinking about investing in Keventers."

The video also shows Mr. Gandhi talking to people visiting the store. An elderly woman, who lives in the same building, invites him to her home. "I'll just pop in for two minutes," Mr. Gandhi tells her. But things take a turn when she realizes she doesn't have the key.