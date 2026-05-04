‘4 May Didi Gayi’ to ‘First in My Bloodline’: Meme Storm on X Over West Bengal 2026 Election Results

Elections 2026: The West Bengal Assembly Election results 2026 have not just turned into a political spectacle but a full-blown meme fest online. As early trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surging ahead, social media platforms, especially X are flooded with humour, satire, and sharp commentary aimed largely at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

As per the latest trends, the BJP has crossed the majority mark of 148 and is leading on 193 out of 294 seats, positioning itself for a historic win in West Bengal. In contrast, the TMC is ahead on 94 seats, a steep drop from its two-thirds majority victory in 2021.

The BJP’s aggressive campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, appears to have paid off, putting the party on track to unseat Mamata Banerjee, who was aiming for a fourth consecutive term.

‘Jhalmuri Ka Jhal’ to ‘Khela Shesh’: Meme Frenzy Take Over

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju set the tone for online banter with his now-viral remark: “झालमुड़ी का झाल!”

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The phrase, referencing the popular Bengali snack jhalmuri, was widely interpreted as a jibe at the TMC.

As counting trends leaned heavily in favour of the BJP, phrases like “4 May Didi Gayi…”, “tata, bye-bye”, and “khela shesh” began trending across platforms.

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These slogans became shorthand for the shifting political mood, with users creatively pairing them with viral clips, film scenes, and pop culture references.

One of the most widely shared memes featured a viral dance scene from the web series Panchayat. Shared by user Rekha Sharma, the clip was reimagined to show BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, celebrating and mocking Mamata Banerjee.

A user named Abhishek shared a scene from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, depicting chaos among characters labelled as BJP and TMC, while Rahul Gandhi was shown dancing separately, symbolising political isolation.

A user wrote: “First in my bloodline to enjoy memes over BJP winning the Bengal elections.”

Another post read: “Kolkata Police can't arrest you anymore for posting these memes on Dictator Didi!!”

User Khan Fatima shared an image of children pulling each other’s hair, captioning it as the “final result” of BJP vs TMC.

Twitter user Angry Bombay Girl took a sharper dig, writing, “Today if BJP wins... the sale of Vaseline and Burnol will hit an all-time high in Bengal. Bye Mamta.”

End of Mamata Banerjee 15 Years of Tenure in West Bengal

Voting in West Bengal took place in two phases, April 23 and April 29, with remarkably high turnouts of 89.93% and 89.99%, respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the participation, stating that voting occurred in a “fearless environment.” Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, dismissed exit polls, alleging they were aired at the “instructions of the BJP” to demoralise TMC workers.