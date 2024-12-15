Published 20:38 IST, December 15th 2024
Elephant 'Alerts' Man Standing in Its Way Instead of Harming, Video Goes Viral
An Elephant on its way in jungle surprised everyone when he alerted a man standing on its way dispite of harming him.
Viral Video: An Elephant on its way in jungle surprised everyone when he alerted a man standing on its way despite of harming him.
The entire video caught on camera is now going viral on social media where people are praising Elephant for his gentle behaviour.
Uploaded by @AMAZlNGNATURE on social media X is video is now going viral with netizens praising elephant's gesture. The viral video also comes with a caption that reads, “Elephant gently reminding the human that he is in the way.”
video shared on social media x on Dec 15 has amassed 388.3K vies so far and counting.
In 23 seconds video man can be seen running out of elephants as soon as he realises he is blocking its way.
Netizens React to Viral Elephant Video
The video has gone viral amassing massive views and likes, with netizens have flooded the comments section sharing their love for the wild animal. One user wrote, “gentle elephant”, another user wrote, “Elephant gently reminding the human that he is in the way.”
