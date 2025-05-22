Elon Musk reacts to Video Of Tesla Owner Making Coffee IN Self-Driving Car

New Delhi: A Tesla owner went viral after sharing a video of himself making an espresso in a full self-driving (FSD) car at the beach. The video drew the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who reposted the video on his social media platform. The video was shared on X, where the man was making a coffee in a full self-driving Tesla car while heading to the beach.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to X and shared his amusement by reposting the video.

In the post, the man said, “Sometimes I forget that I have a Tesla that can drive itself. I am really in a hurry to get to the beach like every other day. I don’t have time. So what am I going to do? I’m just going to let my espresso machine make some good Italian.”

While driving with full music on and making the espresso, the man signed off with a cheerful comment, “Thank you, Elon. Thank you, Tesla.”

Video: Tesla Owner Makes Coffee In Self-Driving Car

“Thank you @elonmusk @Tesla, never been more happy to drink my espresso when FSD is driving me to the beach,” he further added.

Musk Reacts

The video later attracted a reaction from Musk, who reposted it with the caption, “This is so cool. Make your espresso on the road while Tesla drives itself.” The video has since gone viral with over 32 million views and 153,800 likes on X with numerous comments.

Netizens React

Musk’s lighthearted moment fueled online excitement, with fans and critics assuring the convenience of advanced driving functions of the self-driving systems.

One user wrote, “I want one so bad. My next car purchase!!”

Another user said, “Perfect. That’s what I need while travelling. My coffee. But there is a trade-off when you drink too much coffee. Asking Elon and his engineers to install a pee hole in my auto-driving Tesla. So I do not have to stop to go to the restroom while driving.”

“This man’s quality of life has upgraded to a pleasurable level that makes the joy of driving easy and fun to watch. This is peaceful, he’s fully upgraded.” another wrote.

Tesla's Caution For FSD