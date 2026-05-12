Emergency Birth on Pune-Supaul Express: RPF Provides Timely Assistance, Mother and Baby Safe

In a heartwarming incident from the ever-eventful Indian Railways, a pregnant woman safely gave birth aboard the Pune-Supaul Express. The delivery happened as the was approaching the Ahilyanagar station and took place in a crowded general after the woman went into labour unexpectedly.



Upon being alerted about the situation, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel immediately boarded the train to provide assistance. Recognizing that there was no time to transport the expectant mother to a nearby hospital, the RPF team collaborated with other women passengers on board to facilitate the delivery inside the moving coach.

Following the successful birth, both the mother and the newborn were reported to be in healthy condition. Once the train arrived at a station, they were met by a medical team and shifted to a local hospital via ambulance for further care and observation.