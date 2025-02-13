Emirates Flight Attendant's Viral BTS Video Sparks Controversy, Airline Denies Firing Crew

Viral Video: Emirates Airlines has denied firing any crew members after a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video went viral, showing several safety violations. The video, which has gathered over 1.3 million views on YouTube, was posted by former Emirates flight attendant Amanda King.

In a statement to Gulf News, the airline confirmed that it was aware of the video and had investigated the matter, but clarified that no crew members had been dismissed as a result. "Emirates is aware of the video mentioned and had investigated the matter at the time. We can confirm that no crew was dismissed as a result," said an Emirates spokesperson.

The Controversial Video

The viral video, titled “Behind The Scenes as EMIRATES CABIN CREW - Things You DON'T See as a Passenger”, was uploaded in May 2024. It features Amanda King, an Australian national who worked as a Dubai-based flight attendant for Emirates. In her video, King shared glimpses of her life as a flight attendant, including her "get ready with me" moments, layover experiences, and the perks of being an aviation professional.

However, the video sparked controversy after it showed King breaking multiple safety protocols. The video revealed King bringing her boyfriend, a passenger, into the crew rest area, which is a restricted part of the plane reserved only for the crew. It also showed King preparing food in the galley, which is not allowed, and requesting a seat change so she could sit next to her boyfriend.

By the time the video was uploaded to YouTube, King had already resigned from her position at Emirates.

Emirates Response

While the video has caused a stir online, Emirates made it clear that they have investigated the matter thoroughly and have taken no disciplinary action. The airline is still looking into the incident but reassured the public that safety protocols remain a top priority.