Fact Check: Viral Video's Misleading Claims Of LPG Crisis At Miranda House Debunked

New Delhi: A viral video of students from Delhi University's Miranda House banging plates and raising slogans was misinterpreted as a protest against a severe food shortage linked to a national LPG crisis and the West Asia War. However, the actual reason behind the unrest was the poor quality of food served in the hostel, with students alleging that the meals were substandard and often contained excessive chilli. The college administration denied any systemic problem, attributing the issue to isolated complaints.

The footage, which shows students banging plates and raising slogans, was circulated with a startling narrative that the hostel was facing a severe food shortage due to a national LPG crisis linked to the ongoing Iran war. However, an official intervention by the PIB has revealed that the reality behind the unrest is far more domestic than geopolitical.

The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit has officially labelled these claims as misleading. The official stated that despite the global tensions frequently cited in the video’s captions, there is no cooking gas crisis affecting the college premises. As per the bureau, as allegedly in the viral video, the hostel kitchen does not rely on LPG cylinders at all as it operates on a steady Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connection, which remains entirely unaffected by external supply chain disruptions.

Dispute Over Food Quality

The PIBj Fact Check unit also unveiled that, while the "war-induced shortage" narrative was debunked, the frustration of the students was very real. The protest was not a response to empty pantries, but rather a vocal demand for better living standards. The students gathered to express their grievances over the deteriorating quality of the food served in the hostel mess. For many residents, the issue wasn't a lack of meals, but the standard of what was being put on their plates, with some reports even suggesting the protest was triggered specifically by an over-reliance on excessively spicy dishes.

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The All India Students’ Association (AISA) stood in solidarity with the protesters, asserting that access to nutritious and palatable food is a fundamental right for students living away from home. On the other side, the college officials maintained that the kitchen prepares meals daily based on student preferences and denied any systemic failure. They clarified that the demonstration was a localised dispute over taste and quality, rather than a reflection of a bigger resource crunch.

Meanwhile, the incident came as a sharp example of how easily local grievances can be hijacked by bigger political or global narratives online. For the students of Miranda House, the struggle wasn't about the Strait of Hormuz or international fuel prices, it was about the basic right to a decent meal at the end of a long day of study.

