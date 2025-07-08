'Fake Weddings': The Latest Party Trend in India With No Bride and Groom. Know More

Viral News: Fake weddings, a new party trend, have emerged, sweeping metro cities across India. These over-the-top, wedding-themed events mimic the grandeur of real Indian weddings but have no actual bride and groom present, gaining popularity among Gen Z.

What Are Fake Weddings Trend?

Fake weddings a trend started in Delhi now gaining traction across India are immersive party experiences that replicate every element of a traditional Indian weddings.

Guests dress up in full ethnic attire, donning lehengas and sherwanis, and participate in choreographed sangeet performances, mock varmala ceremonies, and baraat-style grand entries.

The events include even traditional shaadi dhol wallahs, mehndi artists, photo booths, and lavish Indian wedding party buffets with chaat counters and mocktails.

Fake Wedding Trend All Over The Place

The trend is booming in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune, venus include rooftop bars, college campuses, and even five-star hotels hosting these events with pre bookings.

Some are ticketed public parties exploding in new business ideas, while others are private gatherings among friends.

Why Fake Wedding Going Viral

Fake weddings customised for the upcoming new age people, these parties are tailor-made for viral videos, Reels, and #ShaadiForTheVibe hashtags across social media.

These fake weddings offer the same joy of Indian weddings without the emotional baggage, family drama, or financial stress and that's the whole concept is.

For Gen Z, it’s a way to celebrate culture on their own terms making it campy, chaotic, and community-driven.

Trending in 2025

As traditional milestones are delayed or redefined, fake weddings are becoming one of the most trending parties of 2025. Event planners and influencers are cashing in every opportunity, with some even predicting it could evolve into a sustainable business model in near future.

One Delhi-based attendee said, “It felt like my cousin’s wedding—just without the nosy relatives asking when I’m getting married.”