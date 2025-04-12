Farah Khan’s Cook Dilip Gives Tour of His Lavish Six-Bedroom Bungalow in Bihar | WATCH

Viral News: Dilip, the beloved cook of filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, has become a household name thanks to his appearances in her popular YouTube vlogs. Recently, he gave viewers a glimpse into his newly-constructed six-bedroom bungalow in Bihar, showcasing his journey from a humble background to a life of comfort and success.

The bungalow, located in Dilip's native village, is a result of his hard work and rising celebrity status. In the vlog, Dilip introduced his family, including his wife Savita, three sons, and elderly parents. He also shared a tour of his farm, which boasts mango and bamboo trees, a lake for fishing, and water chestnut cultivation. The video has garnered millions of views, further cementing Dilip's popularity.

Farah Khan's Cook Dilip Bungalow in Bihar, Viral Video

Farah Khan often teases Dilip about his newfound fame, jokingly referring to him as a "monster" she has created. Their playful banter has become a highlight of her vlogs, drawing in a loyal fan base. Dilip's success story is an inspiring example of how dedication and talent can lead to extra-ordinary achievements.