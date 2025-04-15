Father's Old Bank Passbook Turns Son into a Millionaire

Viral News: Exequiel Hinojosa, a resident of Chile, became a millionaire overnight after finding his late father's 62-year-old bank passbook while cleaning his house. This small shabby looking piece of paper turned out to be a life-changing for this young man, leading to a payout of $1.2 million (approximately ₹10.27 crore).

Hinojosa stumbled upon the passbook, issued by a now-defunct bank, among old waste in his home. The passbook revealed that his father had deposited funds in the 1960s-70s, intending to buy a house. However, the money remained untouched, and no family member was aware of its existence.

Initially, Hinojosa believed the passbook was worthless, but the words "State Guarantee" caught his attention. This clause indicated that the government would reimburse the funds if the bank failed.