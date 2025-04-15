Father's Old Bank Passbook Turns Son into a Millionaire

Updated April 15th 2025, 19:14 IST
Viral News: Exequiel Hinojosa, a resident of Chile, became a millionaire overnight after finding his late father's 62-year-old bank passbook while cleaning his house. This small shabby looking piece of paper turned out to be a life-changing for this young man, leading to a payout of $1.2 million (approximately ₹10.27 crore).
Hinojosa stumbled upon the passbook, issued by a now-defunct bank, among old waste in his home. The passbook revealed that his father had deposited funds in the 1960s-70s, intending to buy a house. However, the money remained untouched, and no family member was aware of its existence.
Initially, Hinojosa believed the passbook was worthless, but the words "State Guarantee" caught his attention. This clause indicated that the government would reimburse the funds if the bank failed.
When Hinojosa approached the government to claim the money, his request was initially denied. Undeterred, he pursued a legal battle, arguing that the funds were guaranteed by the state. After a lengthy court process, the government was ordered to return the money with interest, resulting in a payout of $1.2 million.
