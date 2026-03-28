'Free Biryani For 1 LPG Cylinder': Restaurant's Offer Amid Supply Crunch Goes Viral

Anekal: The supply crunch of LPG cylinders has given rise to bizarre situations in India. One such strange case that is going viral on social media is that from a restaurant in Tamil Nadu, Erode, which is offering free biryani in exchange for an LPG cylinder.

A poster displayed at the restaurant named 'Ammayi Mess' read, "Help us cook...We will feed you!" According to the offer, customers can get one free biryani daily for a month for 1 commercial gas cylinder. Further, customers can get two free biryanis for a months for bringing two commercial gas cylinders.

The restaurant's owner stated that the shortage of cylinders have disrupted their business and they cannot even afford to shut down. “We have already stopped weekday breakfast and now serve it only on weekends,” they said, adding that even preparing snacks has become difficult.

‘No LPG Shortage’: Govt

The government of India has maintained that there is no LPG shortage across the country. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas informed the public that the domestic refinery production has been ramped up by 40%, bringing daily LPG output to 50,000 metric tonnes, which is more than 60% of the country’s requirement.

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It added that approximately one full month of supply is firmly arranged, with additional procurement being finalised continuously. Oil companies are successfully delivering over 50 lakh cylinders every day, the ministry further said.

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