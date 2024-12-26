As the new year approaches, people eagerly speculate about what lies ahead. Brazilian parapsychologist Athos Salomé, often referred to as the “Living Nostradamus,” has made a series of chilling predictions for 2025. These include the rise of genetically modified humans, the potential for artificial intelligence (AI) to go out of control, and the possibility of establishing contact with extraterrestrial life.

Salomé, known for his accurate predictions of major global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, has once again captured global attention.

Modified Humans

Speaking to a leading media outlet, Salomé predicted that genetically modified humans would be disclosed to the world by 2025. According to him, scientists and governments have been working to develop “perfect” individuals using cutting-edge technologies. These genetically modified humans, he claims, will be stronger, smarter, and more resistant to diseases than the average person. He further suggested that the first example of such an individual is likely to emerge from Asia.

AI Out of Control

Salomé also warned that 2025 could mark a tipping point for artificial intelligence. He predicted that AI systems might reach a stage of “no return,” where they make irreversible decisions in critical areas such as transportation and cybersecurity. According to Salomé, a global event may expose the true independence of these advanced technologies.

Existence of Extraterrestrial Life

Another shocking prediction from the “Living Nostradamus” involves the disclosure of extraterrestrial life. Salomé claimed that proof of life beyond Earth, particularly microbial life on Mars, could be revealed in the coming year. However, he added that countries like China, Russia, and the United States might attempt to conceal this information. Private entities, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX, could play a significant role in the revelation.

Other Alarming Predictions

In addition to these revelations, Salomé talked about other pressing concerns, including the devastating effects of a global energy crisis, increased mass surveillance through implantable chips, justified under the pretext of health and security. Additionally unprecedented climate disasters driven by geoengineering and the exposure of secret military operations.