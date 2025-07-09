Girl Makes Reel While Standing On Edge Of Cruising Train, Mother Notices And Decides To Teach Her A Lesson | Watch

Mother decides to teach daughter a lesson as she tries to make reel while standing on the edge of a train coach. | Image: X

Viral: A video is going viral on social media showing a girl filming reels while standing on the edge of a moving train. However, her act didn’t sit well with her mother, who grew furious upon noticing her daughter engaged in this risky behaviour.

The girl was seen standing at the coach exit, an act that resembled a stunt and could have ended in tragedy if anything had gone wrong. The mother reacted immediately, slapping her repeatedly.

The video begins with the girl posing for a reel as someone records her on a mobile phone. Suddenly, her mother arrives, sees what’s happening, and begins hitting her in anger over the dangerous stunt.

She continues to beat her, leaving the girl in a state of shock. The girl abruptly stops filming and tries to explain and ask her mother, to stop. But her mother didn't budge and made sure she learnt a lesson that could have put her life in danger.

The internet responded swiftly. One user commented that people like her should have their phones confiscated and be dealt with in the same manner.

Another user said that the “slipper treatment” was the right way to teach her a lesson. One person wrote, “Absolutely right, this is exactly the kind of treatment such people deserve.”

Another added, “Very good. These people should be treated the same way.”