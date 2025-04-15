Girl Outsmarts Scammer in UPI Fraud Attempt, Leaves Him Saying "Maan Gaya" | VIDEO

Viral News: A young girl successfully thwarted a scammer's attempt to defraud her using a fake UPI transaction. The incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the vigilance and awareness in the face of rising online fraud.

The Scam Attempt

The scammer, posing as a friend of the girl's father, contacted her and claimed that her father had asked him to transfer money to her UPI account. He confidently stated that he would send ₹12,000 and even forwarded a fake SMS showing a ₹10,000 transfer. However, the girl immediately noticed that the message came from a personal number, not her bank.

The scammer then escalated his ploy, claiming he had mistakenly sent ₹20,000 instead of ₹2,000 and requested the girl to return ₹18,000. Recognizing the scam, the girl decided to turn the tables.

How She Outsmarted the Scammer

Instead of falling for the trick, the girl edited the fake SMS to show that she had sent ₹18,000 back to the scammer. She forwarded this edited message to him, confidently stating, "There, I’ve also sent you ₹18,000." The scammer, caught off guard and realizing he had been outsmarted, admitted defeat with a reluctant "Maan gaya main aapko, beta" ("I admit I’ve met my match, child") before abruptly ending the call.

Public Reaction

The video of the incident, shared on social media, has garnered widespread praise for the girl's clever response. Users have lauded her for her quick thinking and ability to handle the situation with composure. Comments ranged from "Very smart girl with great IQ" to “This is the kind of awareness everyone needs.”