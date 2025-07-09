Google Techie With ₹1.6 Crore Package Breaks Down Monthly Expenses In New York City, Ignites Cost Of Living Debate

Viral News: A viral video is taking rounds on the internet showing an Indian techie who not only reveals her salary at Google but also breaks down her monthly expenses in a city like New York during a chit chat with an influencer.

A video featuring Maitri Mangal, an Indian-origin software engineer at Google, has ignited a lively debate online after she broke down her monthly expenses in New York City, revealing that even a ₹1.6 crore annual package may not stretch as far as many expect.

Google Techie's Monthly NYC Budget Breakdown

In a collaboration with podcaster Kushal Lodha, Maitri shared her typical monthly costs. Her rent is around $3,000 (₹2.5 lakh), and daily expenses & outings are said to be $1,000–$2,000 (~₹85,000–₹1.7 lakh).

On transportation she spends $100–$200 (₹8,500–₹17,000), making her total monthly expense over $5,000 (₹4.28 lakh).

Google Techie Viral Video

Despite her impressive salary, Maitri’s cost of living in New York City shows that living in NYC can consume a big chunk of income, especially with high housing and lifestyle costs.

Google Techie Salary Reactions Online

The video sparked a cost of living debate, with some calling it a reality check for aspiring tech professionals. Others questioned the lack of detail on taxes, insurance, and savings.

A few compared with India say ₹4.28 lakh per month could fund a luxurious lifestyle in India, but in NYC, it’s just enough to get by.

“bro, you should ask about salary with taxes and health insurance they are paying and if ppl earn in dollars you should spend dollars only not rupees,” commented one user.