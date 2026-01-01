Greece And Cyprus Are Welcoming 2026 With A Twist

Athens: Greece and Cyprus are starting 2026 by turning down the volume.

The countries' capital cities, Athens and Nicosia, have traded the familiar whizz, crackle and boom of window‑rattling fireworks for spectacle without the shock wave, opting for low‑noise pyrotechnics, light shows and drone displays.

The shift aims to make New Year celebrations more child‑ and pet‑friendly — especially for animals with more sensitive hearing — in a break from the loud, combustible traditions of the past.

A shift toward calm

Athens embraced “quiet” fireworks last year, a decision Mayor Haris Doukas says signals a change in priorities.

Advertisement

“This marks a new era in New Year celebrations,” he said. “A spectacular show of light, without deafening noise — respecting people, animals and the environment.”

Nicosia has gone further, abandoning conventional fireworks altogether after assessing their toll. Event planners and municipal officials say fireworks can cause distress to elderly residents, infants, people with autism and those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Advertisement

“This decision forms part of the municipality’s broader effort to modernize public celebrations and align them with European trends and sustainability objectives,” the municipality said.

‘Quiet’ fireworks highlight landmarks

Low-noise fireworks still rely on black powder as a propellant to launch and disperse the “stars” or pellets that create colors and visual effects. But they use smaller charges and avoid the explosive bursts that generate the loud cracks typical of traditional displays.

These quieter pyrotechnics are not new and are often incorporated into larger shows, including effects mounted on landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower or the London Eye.

Cris Matthews, founder of Quietworks, a U.K.-based firm specializing in low-impact firework displays, said using quieter options often requires additional planning and creativity, and are ideal for more intimate celebrations.

“The argument for low noise or quiet fireworks becomes a lot more relevant as the shows get smaller,” he said. “For displays such as weddings and private parties, lower-noise firework options can offer many more benefits.”

Old habits and new tech

The private — and often deafening — use of fireworks remains common in Greece and Cyprus for occasions such as Orthodox Easter. In some rural areas, gun-owning traditions still lead to celebratory gunfire. Both practices have resulted in injuries.

Most municipalities in greater Athens this year are sticking with fireworks that include loud bangs. But New Year celebrations in the city center, framed by the ancient Acropolis, are focused on visual splendor, incorporating lights and drones as high-tech options become more sophisticated and affordable.

In Nicosia, drones have now “effectively replaced” fireworks at municipal events, delivering “high levels of creativity,” the municipality said. Unlike fireworks, drone displays generate minimal noise, produce no chemical emissions or debris, and pose no fire risk.

The timing is deliberate. Cyprus assumes the European Union’s rotating presidency on Jan. 1, and the capital plans to use drone displays to showcase Cypriot and EU symbolism throughout the year.