Groom’s Wedding Cake-Smashing Prank on Bride Divides Internet

Viral News: A viral wedding day prank has ignited a fiery debate on social media after a groom smeared cake on his bride’s face, leaving her covered in frosting. The wedding prank, captured on video, has gone viral, with viewers divided over whether the prank was harmless fun or a sign of disrespect.

Groom’s Wedding Cake-Smashing Prank Goes Viral

The video shows the couple cutting their wedding cake together, a moment traditionally filled with joy and celebration. However, the groom suddenly smashes the bride's face onto the cake, leaving her shocked. The bride, dressed in her wedding gown, did get a clue as to how she should react.

The viral video clip has sparked intense discussions online, with opinions ranging from amusement to outrage. Some users found the prank playful and light-hearted, while others criticised the groom’s behaviour as disrespectful and humiliating.

One user commented, “This is supposed to be a day of love and respect. If he can do this in public, imagine what he’s like in private.” Another wrote, “It’s just cake; people need to lighten up. They’re clearly having fun.”

A segment of viewers went as far as suggesting that the bride should reconsider her relationship, with comments like, “She should leave him immediately. This is a red flag.” Others defended the groom, arguing that the prank was harmless and that the couple likely shared a playful gesture.