GST Rate Cut Memes Flood Internet: Popcorn vs Tobacco Trends, Ajay Devgn Fans Join Caramel Craze

New Delhi: The recent GST rate changes announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have not only made headlines but also sparked a wave of memes online. From jokes about gutkha and tobacco users to funny takes on caramel popcorn and cold drinks, social media users are having a field day.

On September 3, the GST Council introduced a new two-tier tax system 5% and 18% replacing the earlier four slabs. A new 40% GST rate has also been added for 'super luxury' and 'sin goods' like tobacco, pan masala, fizzy drinks, and yachts.

These changes, which start on September 22, are being called the biggest reset since the GST was first launched in 2017. The government says the goal is to make things simpler and reduce the burden on families. Common household items like butter, ghee, shampoo, and toothpaste will now cost less.

Internet Reacts: Popcorn Cheaper, Tobacco Costlier

Social media user were quick to share their views online. While some praised the move, others joked about how it would affect daily life.

One popular meme showed a man chewing gutkha with the caption, "This guy will now pay 40% GST."

Another post showed red-stained stairs (from spitting) and read, "Those who do this will pay more from now."

Meanwhile, fans of caramel popcorn and snacks celebrated the lower GST.

A meme compared expensive cold drinks with cheaper popcorn, asking, “Should I quit soda and marry caramel popcorn instead?”

Ajay Devgn Fans Join the Fun

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, known for endorsing gutkha brands, again became the target of several jokes.

One joked, "Ajay Devgn fans after 40% GST on gutkha Protest incoming!"

Another user wrote, “Now we’ll see Ajay Devgn switch to endorsing caramel popcorn instead of gutkha!”

A user even joked that GST now stands for "Garib Saves Tax", thanking the government for reducing rates on daily-use products.

A GST “Glow-Up”?

A meme compared two photos of actor Hrithik Roshan one from his early days looking tired, and another recent photo looking stylish to show how GST has gone through a “glow-up”.

“Old GST vs New GST. What a transformation!” said the post.

Meanwhile, someone posted a video of Virat Kohli dancing, captioned, “Me and my gang after new GST reforms hit during Navratri!”

Real Impact on Households

Behind the jokes, the GST changes will affect how much people spend on essentials. The lower rates on food items and healthcare products are expected to bring some relief to families.