Gujarat Video Of Lion Lost in Kitchen Sparks Big Question — Who’s the Real Invader

Kovaya: In a shocking incident in Kovaya village, Amreli district, Gujarat , a family encountered an uninvited guest when a lion entered their home and perched on the kitchen wall.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. when the lion entered through an opening in the roof, startling the sleeping family. The residents quickly reacted and alerted neighbors.

A video capturing the lion entering the kitchen has since gone viral. In the video, the lion can be seen giving a daunting look to the residents as it sits atop the wall. The lion peers down while villagers shine torchlights into its face.

Reports state that the lion had wandered out of a nearby forest and roamed through the residential area before entering the family’s home.

The lion was eventually chased by several villagers two hours after it was spotted. No casualties were reported due to the quick response of the villagers.