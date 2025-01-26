Published 14:47 IST, January 26th 2025
Gurgaon Doctor Claims Apple Watch Was Stolen From Security Check Tray at Delhi Airport, Authorities Promise Probe
A Gurgaon-based doctor recounted how he recovered his Apple Watch after realizing it was missing from the security tray post-screening.
- Viral News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: A Gurgaon-based doctor has alleged that his Apple Watch was nearly stolen at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, with two men, including a retail store employee, involved in the incident.
Dr. Tushar Mehta, an orthopedic surgeon, took to X to recount the harrowing experience and how he recovered his Apple Watch after realizing it was missing from the security tray post-screening.
How the Incident Unfolded
The incident occurred when Dr. Mehta placed his Apple Watch in a security tray for screening. While retrieving his belongings after the security check, he noticed that his watch was missing. He immediately alerted a CISF personnel, who asked him to recheck his pockets and bag.
“I could feel that something was missing & realized I didn’t have my watch. I asked the CISF officer standing there, and he told me to check my bag and pockets again, which I had already done,” Dr. Mehta wrote in his post.
Just then, he noticed a man looking directly at him while walking away, which made him suspicious. He followed the man to a retail store inside the airport, where he confronted him along with a store employee from Helios. After a tense exchange, Dr. Mehta forcefully retrieved his watch, but the suspected thief managed to escape.
“The sales guy at Helios came towards me and behaved strangely, even though he had nothing to do with the incident. I forcefully took out my watch,” he added.
Despite recovering his Apple Watch, the actual thief fled the scene.
“The Helios guy looped me in, and meanwhile, the other guy left the shop and escaped,” he said.
CISF Officer Asks Doctor to Apologize
As Dr. Mehta was boarding his flight, he was approached by a CISF officer, who demanded an apology for his alleged “rude behavior”.
“A CISF officer came with the Helios employee and asked me to apologize for my behavior,” he wrote.
To escalate the matter, Dr. Mehta called a senior CISF official, also a long-time patient of his, and put the call on speaker. The official spoke briefly with the CISF personnel at the scene.
“The CISF officer spoke to him very briefly and immediately left, saying ‘Theek hai sir, aap jao’ (Alright sir, you may go),” Dr. Mehta recounted.
Delhi Airport Responds
Following Dr. Mehta’s viral post, Delhi Airport authorities responded on X, promising to investigate the incident.
“Dear Dr. Tushar, We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. The theft of your Apple Watch and the subsequent events are being taken very seriously. We assure you that we will take this matter up strongly with all relevant parties, including CISF and the concessionaire. Please be assured that the safety and security of our passengers are our top priority. We will investigate this incident thoroughly and take necessary actions to prevent such incidents in the future. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.”
Updated 14:48 IST, January 26th 2025