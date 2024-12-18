Gurugram Man Calls Uber Ride ‘Worst’ in India, Shares Experience

A man, Rohit Arora, booked an Uber cab but was shocked when he got inside and saw how dirty it was. The car was covered in dust and looked like it had come straight from a junkyard. Upset, Rohit posted a photo of the cab on social media and tagged Uber to share his frustration. Although Uber replied to his post, it's unclear what actions, if any, the company took.

Rohit shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Uber has no standard in India. It looks like the car came from the junkyard." He also posted a picture showing the dusty interior of the cab.

In later posts, he answered questions from social media users, explaining that he owns a car but books Uber Premier rides for his business. Sometimes, he also uses Uber Priority in urgent situations.

See the post:

Rohit commented on the poor condition of the cab, saying it was a common issue in India but that Uber should be responsible for checking the cleanliness of the vehicles. He added, "All I care about is cleanliness and hygiene, which doesn’t require much money, just a little effort."