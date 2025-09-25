Updated 25 September 2025 at 16:51 IST
Caught on Camera: Gwalior Man Pulls Out Gun After Being Stopped from Urinating in Public
A shocking video of road rage has surfaced on social media late Wednesday night in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where a man allegedly pulled a gun during a confrontation over public urination.
Incident took place around 11 PM, the man parked his car by the roadside to relieve himself, triggering objections from a nearby street cart family disturbed by the indecency near their setup.
The verbal exchange quickly escalated, with the cart owner's wife and relatives confronting the man. In response, he pulled out his pistol and brandished it menacingly, forcing the group to flee the scene unharmed.
The entire act recorded on mobile camera now circulating on social media. Authorities have registered a case under the Arms Act and launched a manhunt for the suspect using vehicle details and viral video.
Incident shows the growing misuse of licensed firearms, calling for stricter enforcement and accountability. Gwalior is known for its peaceful environment; such shameful acts must be curbed to strengthen law enforcement.
