'Har Taraf Loot Machi Hai…' — Netizens Fume On Social Media As New Rules Let Ola, Uber, Rapido Double Their Fares

The government’s new rules allowing up to 2x surge pricing during peak hours have sparked strong reactions from people who rely on ride-hailing apps like Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

Many commuters are upset, saying they already pay high fares, and this decision will only make daily travel harder and more expensive.

What Netizens Said?

One user commented, “Bravo! If you drive your 10-year-old car, the police will arrest you. If you somehow avoid the police, you’ll spend your whole life stuck in traffic jams. And if you take an Ola or Uber, they will charge you double the fare. At least spare the public somewhere!”

People also complained about frequent surge pricing that happens for every small reason—whether it’s raining, late at night, or simply during busy hours. As one rider said, “Kaun le raha yeh faisle… These drivers don’t even switch on the AC, and now they want double the fare."

"Sometimes it’s peak hours charges, sometimes rain surge charges, and night charges. Har Taraf loot Machi Hai, jisko jitna man Hai loot lo," another user said.

Another commuter expressed frustration about cancellation fees, pointing out, “There’s a 10% charge by these aggregators for cancellation. In all fairness, Ola, Uber, and Rapido should also pay customers if they delay or cancel.”

The feeling of helplessness is common, with comments like, “Surge pricing so high, I need a loan just to cancel the ride,” and “In Bangalore, it’s always peak hours… What will we do? Highly disappointed.”

According to the rules, aggregators can now charge up to twice the base fare during peak times, compared to the earlier limit of 1.5x. While the government says this helps balance demand and supply, people argue that it hits those who don’t have other transport options the hardest.

Many also raised concerns that the policy perfectly coincides with the phasing out of older vehicles, making it harder for people to use their cars. One user wrote, “Perfect timing ~ dispose of 15/10-year-old vehicles and then have surge charge pricing increase.”

Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025

The new 2025 guidelines were introduced to make rides safer, more transparent, and fair. They include measures like GPS tracking, panic buttons, 24×7 support, insurance for drivers, and fixed cancellation penalties.

The guidelines also require that at least 80% of the fare be passed on to drivers if they own the vehicle and that fares be displayed clearly on the app before booking.

Additionally, the rules cover vehicle safety standards, driver training, insurance coverage, and customer grievance mechanisms. The government has said the aim is to balance passenger interests, driver earnings, and the sustainability of app-based taxi services.