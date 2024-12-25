'Harry Potter Vibes on Christmas': Woman Dresses as Witch, Paraglides With Broomstick | Watch

Christams Viral Video: The Harry Potter film series, based on J.K. Rowling’s popular books, has become a cultural phenomenon. Fans, or "Potterheads," around the world continue to find creative ways to show their love for the wizarding world.Recently, one woman took her fandom to new heights by paragliding in a witch costume while riding a broomstick.

Woman Dresses as 'Witch'

Wandi Wang, also known as 'Hello Didi' on Instagram, recently shared an exciting adventure video that caught the attention of her followers. Dressed in a spooky witch costume with a broomstick, her look seemed to transport viewers into the magical world of Hogwarts.Her style of paragliding drew comparisons to the iconic Quidditch scenes from Harry Potter.

In the viral video, Wang confidently glides through the air, broomstick in hand, and playfully declares, “Today, I’m going to make all the ski resort pros take notice of me.” With a laugh, she adds, “I know I can’t out-ski them, but I can sure reduce dimensionality. Hahaha, I’ll just fly right down!”

Watch the video:

The video has amassed over 23,000 views, thrilling users with her daring stunt and costume.

Social media users have flooded the comments section with praise. One user expressed their admiration, writing, “I love you, Didi. I one day wish to share a flight with you!” Another added, “At first, I thought this was a Red Bull performance.”