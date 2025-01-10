Harsh Goenka, Deepika Padukone Join 'Working Sunday' Debate, Slam L&T Chairman

Larsen & Toubro's chairman, SN Subrahmanyan, has stirred controversy by suggesting a 90-hour work week and expressing "regret" for not being able to make his employees work on Sundays. Several prominent figures, including RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka and actress Deepika Padukone , have voiced their concerns over these remarks.

Harsh Goenka took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the suggestion, cheekily remarking that Sunday should be called "Sun-duty." He also proposed that the concept of a day off be treated as a "mythical concept."

"90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to ‘Sun-duty’ and make ‘day off’ a mythical concept!" he wrote in his post, sharing a viral video in which Subrahmanyan talked about how making his employees work on Sundays would make him happier.

"Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That’s a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn’t optional; it’s essential. Well, that’s my view! #WorkSmartNotSlave," he added.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who is also a mental health advocate was shocked by the remarks. She condemned the comments on her Instagram story, writing, “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. #MentalHealthMatters."

What Did the L&T Chairman Say?

In the video, Subrahmanyan said, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays, to be honest. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be happier because I work on Sundays too.”

He dismissed the idea of work-life balance with a controversial comment, saying, “How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working!”

To justify his stance, Subrahmanyan shared an anecdote about a conversation with a Chinese individual who credited China’s strong work ethic for its global competitiveness. “Chinese people work 90 hours a week, while Americans work only 50 hours a week,” he said, urging L&T employees to adopt a similar approach to stay ahead.