Harsh Goenka Shares Viral Video of Pastor's Air India ‘Prophecy’

Wreckage of Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. | Image: ANI

A video shared by RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has triggered a wave of reactions on the social media for its timing. The clip, now viral on social media, features Sri Lankan pastor Jerome Fernando apparently predicting the recent Air India plane crash, which killed 240+ people onboard

In the video, Fernando is seen addressing a congregation on two separate occasions. On November 26, 2024, he warned of a “mid-air issue” involving “India’s national carrier.” He reiterated the caution on April 24 this year—just weeks before the tragic crash—urging people to “avoid red aircraft bodies.”

Posting the clip on X, Harsh Goenka wrote, “Unbelievable, isn’t it?” The video has garnered over 300,000 views, sparking debate across platforms.

Harsh Vardhan Goenka is the current chairman of Mumbai-headquartered RPG Enterprises (popularly known as RPG Group), which consists of over fifteen companies across core sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile some users dismissed the so-called prophecy, pointing out factual inaccuracies. “The crash occurred during takeoff, not mid-air,” one user noted.

“The crash happened at takeoff. Red Body was easy to predict given the number of technical glitches Air India has faced ever since this Wilson fellow became CEO. Air India fined Rs10 lakh for ‘not complying with rules’ in August 2024. In February 2025, Aviation safety regulator DGCA fined Tata Group-owned Air India Rs 30 lakh for allowing a pilot to operate a flight without meeting necessary regulatory requirements" stated An X user, Dr Nilima Srivastava,.

Others poked fun, suggesting airlines hire Fernando as a consultant.