Haryana Man Climbs 282-Ft-High Tower After Breaching Security, People Watch With Abated Breath, Video Goes Viral

Hisar: A young man breached high-level security to scale the iconic 282-foot-high O.P. Jindal Tower in Hisar. The daring, safety-gear-free stunt has since exploded across platforms such as Instagram and X, sparking outrage and anxiety among millions of viewers.

The viral clip, which features a person saying, "Kar ye raha hai, dar mujhko lag raha hai" (He’s the one doing it, but I’m the one feeling the fear), shows the youth, identified by police as Monu, a resident of Rajasthan, performing acrobatics at a height equivalent to a 25-story building.

The Risky Stunt

Witnesses and security footage reveal that Monu didn't just climb the tower; he treated the narrow ledge as a stage. After bypassing security fences on Sunday, January 18, he reached the top and pulled two glass beer bottles and a can from his bag.

In the clip, Monu is seen balancing on the glass bottles placed along the outer ledge, performing a headstand on the narrow railing, hanging upside down, suspended only by his feet hooked into the metal lattice, dangling hundreds of feet above.

Advertisement

Netizens React

The video has triggered a massive wave of reactions online.

"Why is this so uncomfortable to watch? This guy is balancing on bottles, and I'm the one getting butterflies in my stomach," one user commented on the viral thread.

Advertisement

Others were less sympathetic, slamming the youth for risking his life for "reels."

Security Breach and Police Action

Security personnel at the Jindal Tower spotted the movement and alerted the authorities. As Monu began his stunts, he was stopped by tower staff and handed over to the Dial-112 police response team.

The youth admitted his mistake in writing, citing a desire for internet fame as his primary motivation.

The police released him without filing a case, noting his cooperation and lack of prior record.