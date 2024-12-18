'Have basic self-respect....': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s warning to employees goes viral

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s recent stern message to employees has caught widespread attention online. He expressed frustration over “poor” attendance at work.

In his message, Aggarwal stated: “I’ve been going through our attendance data. It is shocking that a lot of people have very poor attendance.”

He added, “I would imagine everyone has the basic self-respect to not fleece the company by not even turning up for work. It’s even disrespectful to those colleagues who work hard and contribute.”

Aggarwal announced stricter attendance expectations starting the following week, warning employees who had “misused the freedom” that HR would be contacting them.

Taking a jibe at excuses, he said: “The best excuse I’ve heard so far is that the facial recognition system data is wrong. Let’s not insult basic intelligence.”

He also clarified that work-from-home would only be allowed in genuine cases and concluded: “Come to work, do good work, and feel a part of Ola’s mission.”

Netizens React

Aggarwal’s message has divided opinions on social media.

“This is the kind of email that would make a good employee leave the company,” one user criticized.

Another suggested a softer approach: “Create a work culture where employees enjoy working. Such a message won’t help. Attendance alone doesn’t define work.”

A third remarked, “Rather than asking employees to talk to HR, Bhavish should introspect on why they aren’t turning up for work. Treat employees like friends.”

However, others supported Aggarwal: “Why criticize only Bhavish? What about employees who don’t show up but still expect a salary? Respect is a two-way street,” one person argued.