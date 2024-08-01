Published 12:13 IST, August 1st 2024
“He Defines Aura”: Turkish Shooter Yusuf Dikec Wins Silver at 51 Without Specialized Gear
At 51, Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec won silver in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event without special gear, stunning the sports world and going viral.
- Viral
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
“He Defines Aura”: Turkish Shooter Yusuf Dikec Wins Silver at 51 Without Specialized Gear | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:13 IST, August 1st 2024