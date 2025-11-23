'He Said B**': Foreign DJ Says 'Very Rude' Goa Cop Told Her 'Go To Your Country' | Image: Instagram

Goa: A foreign DJ has levelled strong allegations against a policeman from Goa Police. The woman alleged that she and her three female friends were abused by the police officer, who was “chocking on his power and impunity”. The incident took place when the women was driving from Siolim to Morjim.

The foreigner, known as ‘Krispie Kristina' on social media, said that she does not feel safe as a tourist.

Narrating her ordeal in a video on Instagram, the woman said, “We were going from Siolim to Morjim at around midnight when a police guy stopped us." Noting that only female police officers have the right to stop women, she added, “From the beginning [the policeman] was very very rude with us. There were four girls in the car.”

Kristina claimed that she told the officer that as per law, he couldn't stop women after 8 in the night. She said that he replied “very rudely” and “aggressively" to her, saying, “Go to your country, you’re not in your country."

Advertisement

“When we showed him our driver’s license, he said, ‘Okay, go'. And when my friend started to drive away, he called her a ‘b****' and said, ‘F*** off!'." She added, “The car is the property of my friend, the person who makes Goa better and more beautiful! Who pays all the taxes that Goa then lives on! And how dare he insult her and calling her names, I don’t understand! She did more for Goa than he did in his entire life."

The DJ revealed that she was so afraid by the policeman's “aggressive" behaviour that she was afraid to even take out her phone and record the incident. “I even thought he was high," she said.

Advertisement

She condemned such “lawlessness" in a state that thrives on tourists. She said, “In a tourist state, a state that functions ONLY thanks to tourists, the police allow themselves to be so lawless and literally kick tourists out."

Calling the incident “very very very sad", the woman said she does not feel safe as a tourist.

Social Media Outrage

The ordeal of the foreigner triggered a massive outrage on social media, with one person saying, “This is very sad, please let me know who the police man was, there should be a lady police along with them. I apologise that you’ll faced inconvenience in Goa. Please do share the name of the police who spoke to you’ll in a rude way. Take care of your self and next time a suggestion please record a video if anyone is not treating you’ll right."

Another comment said, “Sorry from Goa."