Watch - High on Spirits, Higher on Voltage: Drunk Man Naps on 11,000-Volt Line, Watch Video

Forget hammocks, forget rooftop terraces. A drunk man in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj decided the best place for an afternoon snooze was 11,000 volts above the ground, quite literally.

According to local reports, the man, visibly intoxicated, climbed an electricity pole and stretched himself out comfortably on a live high-tension power line, apparently deciding that ground-level air just wasn't refreshing enough for his liking. As the Hindi reports put it rather poetically, the drunk man wasn't getting "fresh air" down on the ground, so up he went, in search of better ventilation, eleven thousand volts at a time.

A Nap That Cut Off the Power for an Entire Area

What followed was less a rescue operation and more a very tense babysitting session. Officials, faced with an intoxicated man sleeping peacefully on a wire that could have ended things rather permanently, made the only sensible call: they shut off the power supply to the entire line and kept it off for the duration of his impromptu siesta.

For several hours, the drunk man reportedly slept undisturbed on the wire while officers and power department staff gathered below, alternating between disbelief and pleading. When he eventually came to his senses, he found a small audience of anxious officers looking up at him, all gently, and presumably increasingly desperately, requesting that he come down.

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He eventually did, still groggy from the alcohol, and the power was restored once he was safely back on solid ground.

Not the First Time a Drunk Climber Has Caused This Drama in UP

If this sounds oddly familiar, that's because it is. Just months earlier, in Bhadohi district, a 58-year-old man, also reportedly under the influence of alcohol, climbed more than 50 feet up a high-tension transmission tower and wedged himself between two 11,000-volt wires, even tying a cloth around himself to stay in place. That episode triggered a two-hour rescue drama, with police laying mattresses on the ground below and the power department keeping the supply switched off throughout, just as in Maharajganj.

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Two different districts, two different drunk men, the same alarmingly specific altitude of choice: 11,000 volts seems to have quietly become Uttar Pradesh's unofficial favourite spot for an alcohol-fuelled outdoor retreat.

The Internet, Naturally, Had Thoughts

As is tradition with these incidents, the video has gone predictably viral, with social media users reacting with a mix of disbelief, concern, and the kind of dark humour that only the internet can produce. Comments comparing the drunk man's choice of sleeping spot to everything from a "premium rooftop suite" to "the world's most committed power nap" have been doing the rounds.

A Reminder Behind the Laughs

As funny as these viral clips are to watch from a safe distance, they point to a genuinely dangerous pattern. High-tension wires don't discriminate between sober and intoxicated climbers, and the fact that two such drink-fuelled incidents have already played out in UP within months is no small coincidence. Officials in both cases acted quickly to cut power before anyone was seriously hurt, but it's worth remembering that the punchline only works because, this time, nobody got electrocuted.