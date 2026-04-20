Himachal-Based Influencer Ishita Pundeer Faces in Legal Trouble Over Viral Remarks on Army Personnel

Social media influencer Ishita Pundeer is facing serious legal and public backlash following controversial remarks regarding the personal lives of Indian Army personnel. The Himachal-based influencer shared a video discussing loyalty in relationships of army men that quickly went viral, drawing hate for its sweeping generalizations.

In the clip, Pundeer said, ““Army men are not loyal to their girlfriends or their wives. They are definitely loyal to their nation, but they can never be loyal to their girlfriends or their wives. I’ve heard of many such cases and girls will agree with me, as 90 per cent of them are not loyal. I’m not talking about all of them. Though I have not had any such experience, when they come on leave they have four to five girlfriends.”

The statement triggered immediate outrage, leading to multiple formal complaints. Yadupati Thakur, State General Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, filed a written complaint with the Sirmaur Superintendent of Police, arguing that the remarks defamed the military and could damage the morale of serving personnel and their families. Additionally, the Ex-Servicemen’s Association in Rajgarh approached local authorities to demand strict action to protect the dignity of soldiers and veterans.

Sirmaur Superintendent of Police Nishchint Negi and Rajgarh DSP Vidya Chand Negi have confirmed that the police have received several complaints and have launched a consolidated investigation. Authorities stated that the matter is being examined under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, with legal action expected to follow as per the law.

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As the controversy intensified, Ishita Pundeer expressed regret over her post. She has since issued a public apology, acknowledging her mistake and apologizing to those who were hurt by her comments. Despite the apology, the incident remains under active investigation by local officials.

