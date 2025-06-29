Ludhiana: Horrific Video Footage Shows Reckless Audi Driver Killing One, Injuring Three in Hit-and-Run

Ludhiana: Horrific video footage has surfaced on social media that shows reckless Audi driver killing one, injuring three in hit-and-run in Ludhiana.

Ludhiana Audi Accident

A tragic hit-and-run incident in Ludhiana has left one person dead and three others injured after a speeding Audi car ploughed into multiple people on Bhamian Road early Sunday morning.

Ludhiana Audi Accident

A Chandigarh-registered Audi, allegedly driven by intoxicated driver rammed a street food vendor, who was pushing his food cart, a scooter and a Royal Enfield motorcycle rider.

The food cart puller died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The horrifying incident captured on CCTV footage from a nearby building. Locals tried to stop the car, but the driver some how managed escaped.

Ludhiana Audi Accident

Police sources reveal that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.