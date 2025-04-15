Cruelty Caught on Camera: Horrific Video of Stray Dog Beaten to Death in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar Sparks Outrage

New Delhi: A gut-wrenching video has surfaced on social media showing a stray dog being mercilessly beaten to death with sticks in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area. The disturbing visuals have left netizens shocked and furious, with animal lovers across the country calling for immediate police action against those involved.

As per initial reports, the alleged incident took place in Gali Number 3, Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar (Delhi - 110094). The brutal act, caught on camera, was shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by user @shubham43264499 on Tuesday, April 15. Since then, the video has gone viral, triggering a wave of anger and disgust online.

“In Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, some despicable people beat a mute animal to death. Delhi Police should catch them as soon as possible and encounter them. No one has the right to kill a mute animal,” the user wrote, tagging Delhi Police and sharing the exact location.

While the motive behind this heartless act remains unclear, residents of the area are now urging authorities to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest. So far, no official police action has been reported in the matter.

The graphic nature of the video has led to massive public outcry. Several internet users have called on local leaders, including BJP MLA from Karawal Nagar and Union Minister Kapil Mishra, to step in and ensure justice is served.

“No one has the right to brutally kill a defenceless animal on the street. This is not just inhumane — it’s criminal,” wrote one user. Hashtags like #JusticeForStrayDog started gaining traction as people continue to share the clip and demand accountability.

As outrage builds, questions are also being raised about the implementation of animal protection laws in urban areas, with many demanding harsher penalties for acts of cruelty against animals.