Published 13:37 IST, July 19th 2024
Horrifying: 12-Ft-Long King Cobra Spotted Hanging On A Bush Inside A Residential Compound | Watch
Viral Video: The video begins with the snake's massive body hanging from a shrub and its face sticking out into the air.
- Viral
- 2 min read
Reported by: Pritam Saha
Terrifying: Viral Video Of 12-Ft-Long King Cobra Sighted Hanging On Bush Inside Residential Compound | WATCH | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:37 IST, July 19th 2024