How 'Gol' is Your Roti? Bengaluru IITian Creates AI Checker to Score Roti Roundness, Internet Reacts

Artificial intelligence continues to make waves in everyday life, with an IIT graduate recently developing a AI tool to check the roundness of rotis. The techie’s AI, named 'RotiChecker.ai', promises to score your roti's shape with a perfect blend of tech and humor.

It all began when a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a nearly perfect image of her roti, proudly calling it an "art." In response, the IIT Kharagpur graduate took to his AI tool, 'RotiChecker.ai', and gave the roti an impressive score of 91 out of 100. This prompted the techie to share a screenshot, quipping, "420 likes and 'rotichecker.ai' goes public!"

See the post:

Later, the IITian also shared a screenshot of Google Trends where the Roti Maker keyword had hundreds of searches. Many users even spoke of creating their own AI ranging from Dosa Checker to Chai Colour Checker.

The AI model, developed in the techie’s free time, was originally a joke, but it soon turned into a viral sensation.



"Seeking an investor to procure the domain name, offering 10% equity in return. Let’s make it happen!" the graduate posted, promoting the website. “RotiChecker.ai. Dough or Die: The Great Gol Roti Challenge. Coming soon." the website read.

After being accused of creating a "misogynistic" programme, the creator shared posts from men who also shared photos of their rotis to be analysed by the AI. "Who said this platform is only for women? If you assumed that, then that’s your own misogyny showing, not mine. We have men posting here too. Cheers!" he wrote.