How to Make Your Toddler Sleep in 2 Min? This Video Shows the Desi Hack Moms Wish They Knew Sooner

This Video Shows the Desi Hack to Make Your Toddler Sleep in 2 Min. | Image: X

Are you a new mom struggling to get your toddler to sleep? Don’t worry! A video circulating online has impressed moms everywhere with a simple Desi trick that help babies fall asleep in just 2 minutes.

The video shows, a smooth, calm bedtime routine for the new born. Based on traditional Indian method where the parents massage their baby’s or toddler’s face with warm oil to help them relax and sleep better has caught the attention of all mom online.

How to Massage Your Baby’s Face?

Here's the method to massage a newborn baby’s face:

Choose the right oil: Use natural oils like coconut, almond, or baby-safe massage oil.

Warm the oil slightly: Rub a few drops between your palms to make it warm and comfortable for your toddler’s skin.

Start with the forehead: Use your thumbs to softly press above the eyebrows and on the sides of the head. This helps your child feel calm.

Gently move your fingers from the nose out to the cheeks, then softly rub along the jawline.

Then, lightly massage under the chin and around the mouth in small circles.

Toddlers have sensitive skin, so always use soft and calm movements.

You can also sing a lullaby or talk gently to your child during the massage to help them relax even more.

After the massage, cuddle your child to help them feel safe and sleepy.

The Traditional Indian Practice of Baby Face Massage

In India, gently massaging a baby’s face has been a part of traditional care for many years. This practice comes from Ayurveda, an ancient Indian system of medicine.

Old Ayurvedic books like the Charaka Samhita and Ashtanga Hridaya talk about how oil massage can help a baby grow well, improve digestion, boost immunity, and keep them calm and happy.

Massaging the face was also believed to help shape the baby’s features, brighten the skin, and help them sleep better. This special care was usually done by grandmothers and mothers, especially during the first 40 days after birth, which is a very important time.

Natural oils like coconut, sesame, mustard, or almond are often used, chosen based on the weather and the baby’s body type.