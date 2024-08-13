sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinesh Phogat | Patanjali Ads Case | Iran-Israel tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis | Trump-Musk Interview |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • HR Manager Fired In Punjab For Not Letting Boss Deduct Salary on Raksha Bandhan

Published 00:18 IST, August 14th 2024

HR Manager Fired In Punjab For Not Letting Boss Deduct Salary on Raksha Bandhan

HR Manager sacked at a company in Punjab for not letting her boss deduct 7 days' salary for those taking leave on Raksha Bandhan. Company refutes charge.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
HR Manager fired at Punjab company for not letting boss deduct salary on Raksha Bandhan
HR Manager fired at Punjab company for not letting boss deduct salary on Raksha Bandhan | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:18 IST, August 14th 2024