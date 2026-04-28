Viral Video Shows Wife Cleaning Ambulance as Husband Fought for Life at Katni Hospital | WATCH

Viral: When those meant to help turn away, the system itself comes into question.. A terrible incident has emerged from the facilities of Katni's district hospital, in which ambulance staff have been accused of forcing the wife of an injured patient to clean the ambulance. The issue emerged after a video of the incident went viral, raising concerns about how the health department operates.

According to available information, the event began on Friday evening when 32-year-old Rahul Burman, a resident of Karela village near Khitauli on the Umaria-Barhi Road, was struck by an unknown car. The collision left him with major head injuries.

Rahul was transferred to the Community Health Center in Barhi for initial treatment after dialing 112. However, due to his grave condition, physicians referred him to Katni District Hospital. Rahul reportedly vomited out of the ambulance window during his journey from Barhi to Katni due to discomfort and bruises.

Video shows woman cleaning ambulance | WATCH Video

It is claimed that once the ambulance, having the number CG 04 NV 6385, arrived at the district hospital, an employee named Mohit Nayak urged the patient's wife to clean the vehicle. In the video that has surfaced, the woman is seen pouring water and scrubbing the ambulance.

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According to eyewitnesses, the ambulance staff was unsympathetic throughout this time and did not help her. Rahul's condition worsened after he received initial treatment at Katni District Hospital. He has been referred to a medical college in Jabalpur for further treatment.

CMHO’s statement sparks questions

The initial response of Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Raj Singh Thakur sparked criticism. He speculated that bleeding could have occurred in the ambulance and suggested that the woman may have cleansed it. However, he later changed his position, stating that such an act would not be denied and that a thorough inquiry will be conducted following discussions with the ambulance manager.